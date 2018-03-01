HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAR. 2

MEMBERS EXHIBITION – 5 – 8 p.m. CANO members show & sell 1-2 artworks. On display in the galleries. Vote for your favorite for the People’s Choice Award. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/exhibition-members-show-2018/?instance_id=976

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening dance with friends. Music by Eleemosynary with Ed Bugel calling. Arrive at 7:15 for an introduction to the basic steps. Suggested donation $8/adult. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8164 or visit otsegodancesociety.blogspot.com

MAKERSPACE – 3:30 p.m. Makers of all ages create, learn, experiment. Materials provided for many different hands on activities to inspire creative thinking and problem-solving. Everything from Crochet to coding, more. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CRAFTING – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Bring the kids to make a Steampunk Easter Egg. Cost, $5/person, includes supplies for 1 egg. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

OPEN MIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Share your music, stories, poetry with the Friends of the Village Library. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FILM SERIES – 7 – 10 p.m. Race Matters Film Series features a screening of a major motion picture, followed by discussion led by community/religious leaders. This months film is “Get Out” (2017). Rated R. Free. The Community room, near JC Penny, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1533478

