HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCT. 13

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. The Ancia saxophone Quartet presented by the Oneonta Concert Association. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. oneontaconcertassociation.org

COUNTRY MUSIC – 7 p.m. The Barnyard Saints perform foot stomping, outlaw, country music with special guest Everett Farrell. Show at 8. Admission, $5. Cash bar for those 21+. the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

BUSINESS SEMINAR – 8-9 a.m. The Smart Business Otsego Seminar Series continues with the “Franchise a Pathway to Entrepreneurship” seminar. Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, 189 Main St., Suite 201, Oneonta. Call 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

LIVING WELL WORKSHOP – 9-11:30 a.m. Learn how to actively manage your high-blood pressure in an evidence based way with a group of your peers. 6 Ann St, Richfield Springs. Call (607)547-3360 or e-mail LivingWellSessions@bassett.org or visit www.bassett.org/information/myhealthy-decisions/news/bassett-offers-free-living-well-high-blood-pressure-workshops/

HARVEST DINNER – 4:30-6:30 p.m. Enjoy Turkey with trimming, and homemade pies. Takout available starting at 4. Elm Park church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

GAME NIGHT – 6 p.m. Play chess, scrabble, genzi, more. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

HYDE & SHRIEK – 6 p.m. One hour tour visits sites in the mansion where ghostly manifestations have been reported over 150 years. Tours leave at 6, 6:30, 7, & 7:30. Reservations required, tickets $20. Call 607-547-5098 ext. 6 or visit hydehall.org

MOVIE SCREENING – 6:30-9 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

SQUARE DANCING – 7:30-10 p.m. Have fun at the “Fall All Plus” Dance. Bruce McCue is the Plus caller. Admission, $5. Cooperstown Elementary School. Call 607-264-8128 for info.

MOVIE SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

