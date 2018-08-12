HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 13

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Annual Florence High Memorial Chamber Music Concert features musicians from Glimmerglass Festival performing works by Beethoven, Brahms, Paganini, more. Free, open to public. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. 607- 264-3069.

LECTURE – 7 p.m. Craig Timberg presents “Russian Disinformation: Will it Happen Again” on threat of Russian interference in future elections, efforts by NSA, social media to prevent future meddling, more. Cooperstown Village Library. www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

THEATER – 1:30 p.m. Showing “The Barber of Seville.” Cost, $26-$126. Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org/events/the-barber-of-seville/

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 6 p.m. Give blood, save a life. Types A, B, & O needed. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 1-800-RED CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

ESCAPE ROOM – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Solve puzzles, use clues, escape from the Backstage at the Concert themed room. Limit 6/time-slot. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=1001

