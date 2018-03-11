HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAR. 12

GARDEN CLUB – 1 p.m. Get tips on creating an indoor garden of houseplants from Tony Antes from the NYS Federated Garden Club. Refreshments served.St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. E-mail Angie Eichler at Angie.Eichler@oneonta.edu

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Save lives, donate blood or platelets. Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LEGOS – 3 – 4 p.m. The Library Lego collection is available for children to build with. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

OPEN PLAY – 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tinker with 3-D printing. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

