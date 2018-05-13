HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 14

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. The first exhibit of the year “Green: Mixing A Secondary Color with Secondary Meanings.” Featuring music by Mike Herman and refreshments by Origin Cafe. The Smithy, 55 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.smithyarts.org

TALKING OPERA – 7 p.m. Discuss “The Odyssey” as performed by the youth opera with writer, dramaturg, librettist, Kelly Rourke. Parish Hall, Christ Episcopal Church, 69 Fair St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-2255 or visit www.facebook.com/glimmerglassfestival/

BOOK CLUB – 1 – 2 p.m. Lovers of crime fiction are invited to discuss. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Give Blood, Save a Life. Cooperstown Center, 128 Pheonix Cross Mills Rd. Cooperstown. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=13326

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Give Blood, Save a Life. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=13326

OPEN PLAY – 3:30-7:30 p.m. Tinker with 3-D printing. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466 or e-mail b.fischer@fenimoreart.org.

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-435-8718.

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Mondays. Open Drawing Group. $10 per class suggested donation. Cooperstown Art Association, 5 Railroad Ave., Cooperstown. Info Janet Erway, (607) 547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com/for-adults.html

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin