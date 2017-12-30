HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DEC. 31

NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION – 7 p.m. Enjoy a fantastic celebration with First Night Oneonta. The theme is “Here Comes The Sun.” Features bands, fireworks. Headlined by ALEX TORRES AND HIS LATIN ORCHESTRA! Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit www.firstnightoneonta.com

5K RACE – 1 p.m. Run through the City of the Hills in the Frostbite 5K. Registration from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Oneonta YMCA. Race begins near the Sidney Federal Credit Union, 53 Market St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9985

BOWL DECORATING – 7-9 p.m. Create bowls on the wheel or paint one pre-made. All bowls donated to the Chili Bowl Cook-off Fundraiser to benefit CANO. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-2070 or visit www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/

