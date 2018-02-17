HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, FEB.18

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. The Freedom and Justice Series continues with a film charting the early legal career of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American justice on the US Supreme Court. Free, open to the public. Fellowship Hall, The First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9371 or visit www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

ENGINEERING – Noon – 4 p.m. Kids explore a wide collection of engineering kits, activities, plus a thematic challenge. Admission, $5. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Rd., Oneonta. Call 607-431-8543 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

SNOW TUBING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy the winter. Cost $5/person. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Hwy. 31, Cooperstown.

FILM SCREENING – 1 p.m. Showing “Justice League.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1752194

SQUARE DANCE – 5 – 9 p.m. Enjoy round, square dancing with friends. Cost, $9/non-member. Oneonta Moose Club, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-435-6871.

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 p.m. Showing “Justice League.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771132

FILM SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “Justice League.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1771133

