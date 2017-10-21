HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCT. 22

DOCUDRAMA – 7 p.m. This month, explore the relationship between politicians and the press with a focus on Edward Murrow’s reporting of Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist activities in 1953. Free, open to the public. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Call (607) 547-9371 or visit www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

CCAL MEETING – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Learn about upcoming courses for Continuing Adult Education. The Otsego Grill, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-441-7370 or e-mail ccaloneonta@stny.rr.com

BOOK CLUB – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Teens and adults are invited to read & discuss “American Street” by Ibi Zaboi The Green Toad Bookstore, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call (607) 433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

THEATER – 1 p.m. Performance of Woody Allen’s “Don’t Drink The Water.” Cost, $10-$15. The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org

FILM CLASS – 5 p.m. View “Heat of the Night.” Followed by discussion with the group. All welcome, just show up. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 St. Rt 80, Cooperstown. Call (607) 547-2586.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.