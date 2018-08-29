HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 30

OPENING RECEPTION – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Community exhibit “Finding Our Roots” featuring works by Janet and Charles Munro. Showing thru 9/30. Free, open to public. The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

AUDITIONS – 4 – 6:30 p.m. Love to Sing? Try out for the winter concert Messe de Minuit pour Noel by Marc-Antione Charpentier, a work based on French Christmas Carols. All voices welcome. Bass & Tenor always needed. Sight reading not required. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St., Oneonta. 607-431-6060 to schedule audition or visit catskillchoralsociety.com for more information.

SCIENCE WORKSHOP – Noon – 1 p.m. Observe, record changes in suns path through the sky, learn how the tilt of the Earth causes the seasons. Registration required week in advance. Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN GATHERINGS – 3 – 6 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon gardening with OLT staff member Sara Scheeren and Board Member Jane Couch. Includes gardening tips, lemonade, cookies. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2366 or visit www.otsegolandtrust.org

CRAFT & CHAT – 3:30 p.m. Bring your current knitting or crochet project and chat with the group. Ages 10+. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Performance by Lucia & Levi. Bandstand, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. 607-432-7997 or visit oneonta.ny.us/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-concert-series/

