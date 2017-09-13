HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

STUDENT EXHIBIT – 4:30-6 p.m. The opening reception of the “Student Recipient Exhibition, Jean Parish Memorial Scholarship 2016-2017” features works in drawing, painting, photography, more and student presentations about their works. Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, SUNY Oneonta. Call (607)436-2445 or visit www.oneonta.edu/academics/art/gallery/gallery.asp

DISCUSSION – 7-8 p.m. Richard Duncan presents “My Friend the Wandering Taoist,” discussing how Taoism has affected his life and career. Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

LA LECHE NURSERY – 10 a.m. Where mothers can breast feed their children among like minded mothers. Downstairs Nursery, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. (607)638-9058 or visit www.llli.org/groups/@llli*group*otsego.county

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

10-10:30 a.m. Schenevus Valley Lodge, 4 Main Street, Schenevus.

10:45-11:30 a.m. Fire Station, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

12:30-1 p.m. a.m. First Christian Church, 1160 State Highway 165, South Valley.

1:15-2 p.m. a.m. Town Hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Middlefield. www.4cls.org or call (607)723-8236

COOKING CLASS – 5-7 p.m. Learn to make a variety of dishes, bring the kids to learn with you, eat what you’ve made. The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Call (607)267-4435 or e-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Recovery-of-Delaware-and-Otsego-Counties-Inc-FOR-DO-134786876605003/

CHURCH DINNER – 6 p.m. Pulled Pork dinner. Donation $8. Parish Hall, 112 public landing Rd., Springfield Center. Call (315) 858-4016 or visit www.stmarysspringfieldcenter.org/upcoming-events

YARN CLUB – 6-7:30 p.m. For knitters and crocheters of all skill levels and accompanied youths. Come work together and learn a new skill with April from April’s Yarn Basket. 3rd floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call (607)432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.