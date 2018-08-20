HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Wintergreen, folk trio performs traditional, contemporary, original music with variety of folk instruments. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-5256 or visit richcooperstown.org/lakefront-concert-series/

NATURAL HISTORY – 2 p.m. Presentation features interactive slideshow, live animals to introduce kids to unique reptiles, amphibians of Vermont. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

9:30-9:50 a.m. Town Hall, 3966 NY-23, West Oneonta.

10:10-10:50 a.m. Little Lambs Children Center, 383 Co Rd 11, Oneonta.

12:20-12:45 p.m. Methodist Church, 811 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

1:15-1:35 p.m. Methodist Church, 2343 NY-205, Mt Vision.

2:10-2:30 p.m. Firehouse, 116 County Rd 4, Wells Bridge. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236

ART ROCKS – 11 a.m. Young artists learn new techniques, explore the works in the museum’s collection. Arkell Museum, 2 Eries Blvd., Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

