HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DEC. 5

DECORATING – 6 p.m. Celebrate Hanukkah and decorate wine glasses with Hillel. Holiday treats will be available. Butternut Valley room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. VISIT oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1656553

TRAIL WALK – 10 a.m.-Noon. Join OCCA for a 2.5 hour hike on the Sleeping Lion trail. Features many forest environments, great views of Otsego Lake. Free. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Hwy. 31, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/sleeping-lion-trail-walk-glimmerglass-state-park/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

