HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 19

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 6:30 p.m. “Ah Coopella” performs live at Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

RABIES CLINIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Bring pets to be vaccinated or to receive their 3-year booster shot with Dr. Fassett. Edmeston Town Barns. Call 607-547-8111 or visit susquehannaanimalshelter.org/2018-otsego-county-free-rabies-clinics/

BOOKMOBILE – Check out the mobile library.

9:30-9:50 a.m. Town Hall, 3966 NY-23, West Oneonta.

10:10-10:50 a.m. Little Lambs Children Center, 383 Co Rd 11, Oneonta.

12:20-12:45 p.m. Methodist Church, 811 Co Rd 26, Fly Creek.

1:15-1:35 p.m. Methodist Church, 2343 NY-205, Mt Vision.

2:10-2:30 p.m. Firehouse, 116 County Rd 4, Wells Bridge. www.4cls.org or call 607-723-8236

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GRADUATION – 7 – 8 p.m. ONC Boces seniors graduate. Milford Central School, 42 W Main St, Milford. Call 607-286-7715 or visit www.oncboces.org/home

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin