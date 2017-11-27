HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Give the gift of Christmas to children in need. To participate in the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program

GIVING TUESDAY! – All Day. Support your charitable, community, other non-profit organizations. Visit www.nygivesday.org

OPEN HOUSE – 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Visit the Oneonta History Center on this national day for giving to non-profits. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

AROMATHERAPY WORKSHOP – 6:15 p.m. Learn how to make your own body wash with your preferred scents & also, essential oil safety with David Kropp, Owner of Essentials by DK. Materials fee, $7.50 required with registration. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

NARCAN TRAINING – 3-4 p.m. Free training to administer NARCAN. Leave with a free kit and a certificate. FORDO, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. E-mail kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org or visit www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

AWARDS CELEBRATION – 4 p.m. Quinquennial celebration recognizing milestones in faculty and staff service to the college. Celebration Room, Shineman Chapel house, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4315 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/quinquennial-awards-recognize-service-hartwick/

OPEN MIC – 5-8 p.m. Bring friends, family, others to watch performances and maybe perform yourself. All genres of Rock music welcome. Free, open to the public. Concessions available to purchase. 2nd Floor, Bainbridge Town Hall, 15 N. Main Street, Bainbridge. E-mail questions to jerichoarts@gmai.com

