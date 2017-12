HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

WASSAILING – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy hot, spiced apple cider. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call 607-547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com/wassailing-weekday

TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Cheer your favorites at the Dick White Holiday Basketball Tournament. Championships to be held Thursday. Gymnasium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

RECERTIFICATION – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Maintain your certification for Lifegaurds & CPR. Cost, $125/member, $175/public. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0010 or visit www.oneontaymca.org/upcoming-events.html

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SCRABBLE CLUB – 5-7:45 p.m. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.