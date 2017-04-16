HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, APRIL 17

HACKONOMY – 7:30-9 p.m. Bonin Bough, host of TV program ‘Cleveland Hustles’ and author of ‘Txt Me: Your Phone Has Changed Your Life. Let’s Talk About It,” presents “Hackonomy: Lessons from the Largest Brands in the World.” The lecture is free an open to the public. Followed by a book signing. Hartwick College, Oneonta. Info, www.hartwick.edu or call Joanna Cacciola @ (607)431-4013 or cacciolaj@hartwick.edu

MEETING – 10 a.m. The Board of Directors of the Legal aid Society of Mid-New York, Inc. will be meeting. 268 Genesee St., Utica. Info, Maria Gregorka (315)-793-7057 or email maria.gregorka@lasmny.org

DRAWING GROUP – 7-9 p.m. Come practice drawing with a live model. $10 donation. To attend call the Cooperstown Art Association, (607)547-9777

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.