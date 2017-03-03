HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAR. 4

SNOWSHOE HIKE – Noon-4 p.m. 3.5 hour hike to begin the nature hike series. Highlights include a 30-foot waterfall, the history of the park as told by your guide, Steve, and the Sphagnum bog known as Mud Lake. Riddell State Park. Info, occainfo.org/calendar/snowshoe-hike-mud-lake/ or call 607-547-4488

RE-OPENING PARTY – 9 a.m.-Noon. Enjoy a free workout, tour the training studio, and more. Healthlinks @ Foxcare, Oneonta. Info, healthlinksoneonta.com or call (607)431-5454

STREAMING COMIC-CON – Noon-8 p.m. Listen to guest speakers, find out what’s next for your favorite creative teams, and pose questions to special guests. Secret Comix Cave, 453 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/secretcomixcave/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.org

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 101 Main St., in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Info, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/

ART COMPETITION – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. High school students entering “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional art competition should deliver their entries to the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.cooperstownart.com or call (607)547-9777

HOT MEAL PROGRAM – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, www.firstumc-oneonta.org

SELF AWARENESS WORKSHOP – 1:30 p.m. 3 hour interactive workshop for anyone in any kind of transition. Gain the tools for self-empowerment through guided portrait making. The Green Earth, 4 Market St., Oneonta. Info, www.greenearthoneonta.com

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Poet, speed writer, novelist, or short story writer. Come practice your writing in the format of NaNoWriMo at your pace. Share if you want. Led by Jen Donohue. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/hml-writers-group/

FOR-DO BOOK CLUB – 4-7 p.m. Group reading followed by discussion. The group votes on the book to be read. For anyone who doesn’t read enough. At The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

TRIVIA NIGHT – 7 p.m. Jeopardy style game open to all ages. Theme: Baseball. Features Jeff Katz, Cooperstown Mayor, as “Alex Trebek.” The Fenimore Art Museum Auditorium, Cooperstown. Info, www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/fenimore/programs/special_events

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Short stories by Edgar Allen Poe such as “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher” are brought to the stage by the Bainbridge Guilford Drama Club, Bainbridge Guilford High School, 18 Juliand Street,Bainbridge. Info, www.bgcsd.org

