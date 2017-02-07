HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

DISASTER UNIVERSITY – 4:30-8:30 p.m. The Red Cross holds a training course for disaster relief. House fires to hurricanes, learn how you can aid your community in times of their greatest need. Registration preferred, walk-ins welcome. Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta. Info, Taylor Fanelli at (315)733-4666 or email taylor.fanelli@redcross.org.

CLUBHOUSE – 6-8 p.m. Baking night for teens 7-12th grade. Includes free food, give-aways, and, a judgement free zone where teens can relax with their friends. Unadilla Teen Center, 16 Watson St., Unadilla. Info, Blake Stensland @ bstensland@familyrn.org or Jon Ramirez @ jramirez@familyrn.org or call the Family Resource Network @ (607)432-0001

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St.., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CLUBHOUSE – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Just Dance themed meeting. Unadilla Teen Center, 23 Watson St, Unadilla. Info, www.familyrn.org

CPR/AED COURSE – 6-9:30 p.m. Red Cross community level first aid course. Members $55, Public $65. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, www.oneontaymca.org

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Winter Wednesday’s film series showing of “The Martian.” Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta. Info, foothillspac.org

