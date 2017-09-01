Jody Zakrevsky Hired As Otsego Now CEO

By LIBBY CUDMORE • www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Jody Zakrevsky, the former executive director of the Amsterdam IDA, has joined Otsego Now as the full-time CEO.

Zakrevsky, who joined the Amsterdam IDA in 2011, oversaw the development of The Edson Street Industrial Park, which includes tenants such as Losurdo Foods, Washburns Ice Cream/Refrigerated Lines, Mohawk Signs, Town & County Bridge and Rail, Bush Carpentry & Millwork and Northeast Riggers.

He resigned from the position at the AIDA yesterday, according to reports, and will start at Otsego Now in late September. He served as Schoharie County’s economic development director from January 2000 until December 2010. From April 1995-January 2000, he was director of planning and economic development for Delaware County.

Previously, Sandy Mathes had held the Otsego Now CEO position in a part-time capacity. He resigned in May and was released from his contract at the end of June.

County representative Craig Gelbsman, who represents the county board on Otsego Now, emailed the decision to fellow county reps about an hour ago. He asked them to keep quiet about the appointment until Sept. 7, the next full county board meeting.

