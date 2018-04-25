Lawrence Heldman, 86; SUNY Oneonta Professor

In Memoriam

ONEONTA – Professor Lawrence John Heldman, EdD, a SUNY Oneonta professor and civic leader, died Monday, April 23, 2018, at his home.

Larry was born Feb. 10, 1932, to Arthur Charles and Mary Patterson Heldman in Yonkers and was the eldest of their five children.

He attended Yonkers schools and graduated from Cortland State Teachers College (SUNY Cortland) in 1953.

He served his country in the Army’s 516th Signal Corps during the Korean War. He was awarded the medal of Military Merit.

In 1957, Larry married Nancy Shanahan in their neighborhood church, Bryn Mawr Park Presbyterian, in Yonkers.



After he received his doctorate at Columbia University, and served Ossining public schools as teacher, supervisor, and principal, the Heldman family of five moved to Oneonta in 1967. Here, Larry became a full professor and executive secretary of the Catskill Area School Study Council at SUNY Oneonta.

Larry and Nancy enjoyed wonderful years with their beloved children Di, Jim, and Chris, that included skiing, camping, traveling and hosting foreign students.

Larry was active in community affairs as a youth soccer coach, 50-year member and past president of Rotary International, board member of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and Family Services, Fox Hospital volunteer, and deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Nancy and Larry continued their travels in retirement, circumnavigating the globe twice, and visiting more than 100 countries.

He enjoyed gardening and woodworking and produced hundreds of wooden Christmas ornaments to send as cards for 40 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 60 years; and children, Dianna, James and Sonya and their daughters, Sonya Elena, and Greta, Christopher and Karem and their sons, Alexander and Nicholas; also his sisters, Susan White and Judith Conrad; his brother, the Rev. Arthur Heldman and their families, Including a special nephew, David Anderson. He was predeceased by his sister, Thelma Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Allan Anderson and Lawrence Conrad.

Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 27, at the Lester R Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 28, at the First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St., Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s name may be made to Catskill Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820, or the Lawrence J. Heldman Arts Endowment, College at Oneonta Foundation, 308 Netzer Administration Bld., Oneonta NY 13820, or online at Oneonta.edu/give. Check other and write in Lawrence J. Heldman Arts Endowment.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

