By: Parker Fish  06/22/2018  8:59 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsMilford Grads Begin Next Step

Milford Grads Begin Next Step

 06/22/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Milford Grads Begin Next Step

Milford Central School Class of 2018 Valedictorian Loren Harmon precesses down the center aisle after receiving his diploma. Harmon, and his 26 classmates were the center of attention, as proud parents, grandparents, and community members showed up to recognize Milford’s newest graduates. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think