Senior Meal Site To Open At Milford Church

MILFORD – The Milford United Methodist Church will host the inaugural Senior Meals Social, sponsored by the Office of the Aging, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.24.

“Seniors are often isolated, especially in the winter,” said Rev. Sylvia Barrett, pastor of the church. “We want to use this opportunity to speak with them, see if they’d like to have speakers or other activities.”

State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, will speak, and seniors 60+ are invited to have a roast pork lunch with sweet potatoes, spinach, dessert and coffee, for a suggested donation of $3.50. Barrett plans to host the lunch once a month, but hopes to add more senior events in the future.

