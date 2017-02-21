Two Teens Arrested

For Armed Robbery

ONEONTA – Two Oneonta teens were arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery of a SUNY Oneonta student this past December.

Kobe Kimble, 17 and Gabriel Perez, 17, were arrested in connection to the knifepoint robbery of a SUNY student from Brookhaven on Dec. 2, 2016. It was alleged that the suspects, during the commission of the robbery, knocked the victim to the ground, displayed a knife and forced the victim to turn over property. The suspects may have been accompanied by up to four or five additional juvenile males.

The investigation was facilitated by anonymous neighborhood information that resulted in the identification of potential witnesses by uniformed members of the Oneonta Police Department.

They were charged with the felonies of Robbery in the first degree, Class B Felony and Grand Larceny in the 4th degree, Class E Felony. Additionally, Kimble was charged with the class A Misdemeanors of Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, Menacing in the second degree and Petit Larceny.

Perez was also charged with the Class A misdemeanor of Petit Larceny and the Violation of Harassment in the second degree.

Both Mr. Kimble and Mr. Perez were arraigned in front of Oneonta City Court Judge Hon. Lucy P. Bernier and held on $15,000/$30,000 bail/bond and remanded to the Otsego County Sheriff. If convicted, each face 30 years incarceration.

