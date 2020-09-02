$1.25M Federal Grant OK’d For Developing Richfield Springs Site

Funding Allows Andela Products Expansion

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – The U.S. Commerce Department has approved a $1.2 million grant to establish the Richfield Springs Eco-Industrial Business Park, Otsego Now, the county’s economic development agency, announced today.

The Economic Development Administration grant, to be matched with $325,000 in state funds and $875,000 in local funds, is expected to generate more than $10.5 million in private investment, the announcement said.

The site, south of the village, will make possible an expansion of Andela Products and Ruby Lake Glass, glass recycling companies operated by Cynthia Andela.

“Creating job opportunities for Americans is a cornerstone of the Trump Administration’s economic plan,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

“EDA is pleased to support the Otsego County Industrial Development Agency in building infrastructure that will continue to grow the…area’s economy and attract more business to the region,” said Dana Gartzke, acting assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.