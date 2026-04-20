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TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, April 21

Youth Make Hanging Planters

ART PROGRAM—3 p.m. “Kids Art: Outdoor Hanging Planters.” Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

BROWNFIELDS—8 a.m. to 8 p.m. “2026 Brownfields Developer Summit.” Two-day event bringing together developers, agencies, federal/state/local governments to collaborate on brownfield redevelopment opportunities in the Mohawk Valley. Tickets required. Continues 4/22. Presented by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District. Herkimer County Community College, 100 Reservoir Road, Herkimer. (315) 866-4671 or https://mvedd.org/brownfield-event

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the Andes Rail Trail, Andes. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/ 

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY—10 a.m. “Animals of North America.” Toddlers make a clay animal and habitat box. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

STORYTIME—11 a.m. For kids ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=896551466338903&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken Alfredo with broccoli, wax beans and pineapple tidbits. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
                • Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
                • Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CANCELLED-VETERANS—1-2 p.m. “Military Spouse Survivor’s Group.” Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FOREST OWNERS—1:30 p.m. Tour the Bowman Lumber Co. sawmill with the New York Forest Owners Association. Earplugs and safety glasses provided. Includes a brief discussion of current sawtimber markets and an overview of the Bowman operation. A.D. Bowman and Sons Lumber Co. sawmill, 1690 U.S. Highway 11, Castle Creek. (607) 648-2941 or https://www.facebook.com/p/The-New-York-Forest-Owners-Association-100064554407978/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

SOUND BATH—6-7 p.m. Hosted by Sarah and Brandon of Sacred Ojas Wellness. Bring your own yoga mat/blanket. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.(607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1412786740889116&set=a.557428283091637

PUBLIC HEARING—6:30 p.m. Hearing on Library Tax Levy Vote on the School Budget Ballot. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1344446084385463&set=a.545675200929226

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

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