TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, April 16

Trivia with the Richfield

Springs Historical Association

TRIVIA NIGHT—6 p.m. Presented by the Richfield Springs Historical Association and Museum at the Richfield Bowl-A-Rama, 20 Bronner Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2695 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1394784855201435/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee, chaired by Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237770986725154&set=pcb.3038900039652261

OTSEGO COUNTY—11 a.m. Meeting of the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, chaired by James Powers. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sliced beef with mushroom gravy, baked potato, broccoli and sherbet. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

OTSEGO COUNTY—1 p.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Daniel Wilber. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

SUPPORT—1:30-3 p.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Free; registration required. Office of the Aging, 113 Park Place #3, Schoharie. (607) 432-5525 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/caregiver-support-groups-2/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GAME NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Springfield Center Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=995608496124613&set=a.222190773466393

CRAFT NIGHT—5 p.m. Make-Your-Own Reading Journal. Open to teens and adults. Registration required. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1405921224909001&set=a.557428283091637

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

WORKSHOP—5-8 p.m. Mixed Media Fabrics Workshop. Presented by Maria DeAngelo. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1674970553511882/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COMEDY—5:30-7 p.m. “Improv Comedy Classes.” Held Thursday nights through 4/30. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. mrsacrso@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1553728472869835/1553728476203168?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FAMILY FUN NIGHT—5:30 p.m. Held each Thursday. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. Sp.kelly@4cls.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=963238189361644&set=a.963227626029367

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/reel/1319208253555941

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1632311281545260&set=a.849878986455164

LECTURE—7 p.m. The Cooperstown Community Classroom: “Revolutionary Exiles—French and Haitian Emigration to the U.S., 1789-1818.” Presented by Dr. Mette Harder. Fees apply. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (570) 430-4670 or https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. “Cerus Quartet.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. An intimate evening with the award-winning saxophone quartet. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/cerus-quartet-thursday-april-16-2026/

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Evening of poetry with Robert Benson, “What Lightning Spoke: New and Selected Poems” (2022), and Roger Hecht, poet and associate professor of English at SUNY Oneonta. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. canoneonta.org

LIVE MUSIC—7:30 p.m. Tempest performs at the Night Eagle Café. Featuring a mix of folk rock, Irish reels, Scottish ballads and more. Tickets required. The Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Road, North Lansing. (845) 270-0441 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tempest-tickets-1830963393799

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