10 Fire Companies Battle Blaze in West Oneonta

2 Transported To Fox Hospital

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – At this hour, 10 fire companies are on the scene of a house fire just past the intersection of Routes 205 and 23 in Oneonta.

According to senior dispatcher Laurie Devlin, Otsego County 911, the call came in at 7:14 p.m. for a fully involved structure fire at 687 State Highway 205. Oneonta, West Oneonta, Unadilla, Otego, Wells Bridge, Pindars Corners, West Laurens, Mount Vision and Milford all responded to the call.

According to East Meredith Fire David Briggs, both an ambulance and an American Medical Response both left the scene. According to John Quick, West Oneonta assistant fire chief, the father and the daughter were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time, but it is believed that there are no serious injuries.

Traffic on 205 has been diverted to 23 and to County Route 11.

Devlin said the fire is under control, but all departments remain on the scene for “extensive overhaul.” The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY