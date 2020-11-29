10 In Quarantine After COVID Exposure On Thanksgiving

22 Cases Arise Over The Weekend

COOPERSTOWN – 10 Otsego County residents had to go into quarantine after guests at their Thanksgiving dinners tested positive for COVID-19, according to Heidi Bond, Otsego County Public Health director.

“Someone at those parties became sick either on Thanksgiving or a few days after,” she said.

Because it sometimes takes a day or two for symptoms to show up, anyone they came in close contact with on Thanksgiving needed to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

In all, 22 people have tested positive over the weekend, she noted, but with the holiday gatherings, she expects to see numbers continue rise within the next week.

“It can take anywhere from five to 10 days for symptoms to show up,” she said.