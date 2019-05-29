Summer Dreams supplement back in Hometown, Freeman’s

By: Jim Kevlin  05/29/2019  1:02 pm
IT’S BACK!

‘Summer Dreams’ Supplement

Features Fun Things To Do Here

With Cooperstown All Star Village and Dreams Park welcoming youth teams Friday, the “Summer Dreams” supplement will be published weekly in Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal through the summer. This week, the Hall of Fame’s new exhibit, “Shoebox Treasures,” is featured, plus restaurant reviews and things to do.
