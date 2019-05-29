Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Summer Dreams supplement back in Hometown, Freeman’s Summer Dreams supplement back in Hometown, Freeman’s 05/29/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News IT’S BACK! ‘Summer Dreams’ Supplement Features Fun Things To Do Here With Cooperstown All Star Village and Dreams Park welcoming youth teams Friday, the “Summer Dreams” supplement will be published weekly in Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal through the summer. This week, the Hall of Fame’s new exhibit, “Shoebox Treasures,” is featured, plus restaurant reviews and things to do. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS STAY UP TO MINUTE AT WWW.ALLOTSEGO.COM TRY HOME DELIVERY OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Summer Dreams 06-15-18 Summer Dreams 06-08-18 Summer Dreams 06-15-18