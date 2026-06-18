THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 18, 2026
Front Page
Oneonta Runner’s Dream Is Coming True
Start the Bidding: Fairy Spring Fundraising Efforts Continue
Tim Lord To Take Helm of Community Foundation
Inside
Coop Cowboys Work To Build an Inclusive Sandlot Community
Cooperstown Pride Continues To Grow, Strengthen Local Ties
Deadline Nears for Scarecrow Submissions
Oneonta Plans Long Weekend, Family Fun To Celebrate America250
Boys Basketball Team Reflects on State Title, Undefeated Season
People in the News: June 18, 2026
Nettuno: From the Shores of War to the City of Baseball
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Paywalls, News Deserts and 218 Years of Original Reporting
Letters
Kennedy: A Tale of Two Americas
Partridge: My Vote Is for Stalter
Waller: Mike Stalter for Sheriff
Columns
Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Redistricting, Gerrymandering and the Rule of Law
Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Watch Out for Cow Parsnip (and its Cousin, Giant Hogweed)
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 18, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Mary Cahill Reitz
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
Whelan: Time for Change in Sheriff’s Office
SQSPCA Looks To Place Felines in New Homes During ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’
In Memoriam: Patricia A. Youngs