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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 18, 2026

Front Page

Oneonta Runner’s Dream Is Coming True

Start the Bidding: Fairy Spring Fundraising Efforts Continue

Tim Lord To Take Helm of Community Foundation

Inside

Coop Cowboys Work To Build an Inclusive Sandlot Community

Cooperstown Pride Continues To Grow, Strengthen Local Ties

Deadline Nears for Scarecrow Submissions

Oneonta Plans Long Weekend, Family Fun To Celebrate America250

Boys Basketball Team Reflects on State Title, Undefeated Season

People in the News: June 18, 2026

Nettuno: From the Shores of War to the City of Baseball

News Briefs

News Briefs: June 18, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Paywalls, News Deserts and 218 Years of Original Reporting

Letters

Kennedy: A Tale of Two Americas

Northrup: Snow Plow Economics

Partridge: My Vote Is for Stalter

Waller: Mike Stalter for Sheriff

Columns

Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Redistricting, Gerrymandering and the Rule of Law

Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Watch Out for Cow Parsnip (and its Cousin, Giant Hogweed)

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: June 18, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: June 18, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Mary Cahill Reitz

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

Whelan: Time for Change in Sheriff’s Office

SQSPCA Looks To Place Felines in New Homes During ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat Month’

In Memoriam: Patricia A. Youngs

View edition of June 11, 2026

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