13 Dogs Rescued,In Foster Homes,Resting At SSPCA

Haynes, Haddad Back From Beirut

Resting At SSPC A

Just arrived from a Beirut rescue, Bethoven affectionately licks foster dad Ian Laschell’s face a few minutes ago, as he and wife Wendy prepare to take their new pet home to Oneonta from the Susquehanna SPCA shelter in Hartwick Seminary. The Laschells had rescued seven dogs from Hurricane Katrina; the last died last year. SSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes and Licensed Vet Tech Sara Haddad, in photo at right, and the 13 dogs they rescued were picked up by shelter volunteers in three vans at JFK Airport in New York City this evening, arriving back at the shelter shortly before 9:30. As a half-dozen foster families waited, the dogs were checked, fed, walked and held in cages until they could be processed. Haynes and Haddad’s final adventure, a collaboration with Animals, Lebanon, came in Qatar en route home, when they were separated from the animals and confined briefly while authorities checked the canines’ papers. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FOR FULL DETAILS OF THE RESCUE, SEE