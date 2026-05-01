SQSPCA Announces 5-Mile Hike at 5:55 a.m., Featuring Five Adoptable Pets, Open House

COOPERSTOWN—On Tuesday, May 5 at 5:55 a.m., Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Executive Director Stacie Haynes and five staff members will hike five miles from the organization’s Animal Resource Center campus to its newly acquired Campbell Hill Farm at 167 Campbell Hill Road, Cooperstown, highlighting the short distance between the two facilities.

“We’ll be making the trek uphill to our farm via the seasonal route,” said Haynes. “We’re excited to celebrate the arrival of spring and welcome the public to Campbell Hill Farm for the very first time.”

Along the way, Haynes and her team will feature five adoptable animals, ranging from cats and dogs to horses, to encourage community members to visit and adopt.

Supporters who would like to cheer on the walkers are invited to make a symbolic $5.00 donation—or any amount they choose—at www.sqspca.org in honor of the five-mile journey and to support the SQSPCA’s lifesaving work.

Shortly after arriving at Campbell Hill Farm, the SQSPCA team will host a five-hour open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the public are invited to tour the facility and interact with farm animals on site. Adoptable dogs and cats will also be available to meet prospective adopters, officials said.

According to a press release, the SQSPCA acquired Campbell Hill Farm in September 2025 in response to a growing need for farm animal care over the last five years. While the organization has long relied on its extensive Farm Friends Network, and still does, to help temporarily place these animals, it became clear that a permanent additional space was needed. The purchase of the facility was made possible through generous contributions from Beth and Gary Glynn and another anonymous donor. Since acquiring the farm, the SQSPCA has already cared for more than 100 farm animals there.

Haynes noted that Campbell Hill Farm does not currently have regular public visiting hours, though plans are in place to offer them in the future, following several grant-funded improvement projects in the coming months. In the meantime, those interested in visiting are encouraged to watch for upcoming special events at the farm.

Anyone interested in adopting farm animals is encouraged to browse the organization’s website at sqspca.org. If you find an animal you are interested in adopting, call (607) 547-8111 or e-mail info@sqspca.org for more information or to schedule a visit.