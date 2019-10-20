Hamilton Democrat To Challenge Salka

121ST DISTRICT INCLUDES OTSEGO

HAMILTON – At 6 p.m. today, fourth-generation family farmer and partner of Mosher Farms, Corey Mosher, announced he’s exploring a run against freshman Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, whose 121st District includes Otsego County.

Active in issues associated with farming, Mosher serves as the board chairman of the Madison County Cooperative Extension, board member of the state Vegetable Growers’ Association, and as a member of the National Barley Improvement Committee .

His family’s Mosher Farms has been operating for over a century.

In announcing his campaign, Mosher said he’s running because one in five rural New Yorkers still lack broadband, rural healthcare is often inaccessible and unaffordable, Upstate schools are underfunded, childcare is inadequent, and long-term care “remains a privilege.”

“Legislation written by Albany bureaucrats, and not business owners, is making it hard for family farms and upstate businesses to survive,” he said.