Frances M. Niles, 83; ‘Granny Fran’ To Many Unatego Fans

OTEGO – Frances M. “Fran” Niles, 83, who worked 20 years at Otego Elementary School, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 at Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta.

She was born Oct. 21, 1936, the daughter of James and Helen (Sweeney) Mauro. Fran was born and raised in Brooklyn. She worked for many years in New York City. While working at KLM Dutch Airlines, which afforded her the opportunity to travel around the world, she met Francis K. “Frank” Niles.

They married on June 24, 1972 in Queens Village. After moving to Franklin Square, Fran became very involved in the PTA, while her children attended Polk Street Elementary School.

In 1985, Frank and Fran moved their family to Otego. They became members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and many other community groups. Fran enjoyed all the long car rides she and Frank would take exploring the countryside.

Fran worked for 20 years at the Otego Elementary School, starting out as a lunch aide, a reading aide and an LTA, retiring after her husband’s death in 2006. It was then she embraced her role as everyone’s Granny Fran. She was a huge fan and enjoyed going to all the sporting events that her children and grandchildren were involved in.

She is survived by her twin brother, Robert Mauro of Bowie, Md.; son, longtime CCS girls basketball coach Michael and Monica Niles of Oneonta; daughter, Kelli and Matt Hafele of Otego; grandchildren, Ethan and Meghan Niles, and Mallory and Ella Hafele; step-children, Dr. William and Maryann Niles of Garden City Park, Kathy and Ed Kilduff of Flushing, Laurie Niles of New York City; step-grandchildren, Kara and Nicola Capuzzo, Chris and Lauren Niles, Jeff and Darla Bourdon, Patricia and Matt Bell, Daniel and Ellen Kilduff, Lauren and Daniel Busch, William Erwin; many step great-grandchildren; treasured nieces and nephews, James, Linda, Suzanne, Patricia and William Mauro, Robert, Edward, Peggy Keher; a special friend, Debbie Schneider.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Niles; brother-in-love, Peter Horan; step-daughter, Lynn and her husband, Norm Bourdon; sister, Patricia Albano, and brother, James Mauro, niece and nephew, Patti and Michael Keher.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

A private interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Otego at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests donations to the Fox Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com