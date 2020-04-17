Rocco J. Lauria, 84 Jan. 25, 1936-April 14,2020

HARTWICK – Rocco Joseph Lauria, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, passed away late Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was 84.

Born Jan. 25, 1936, in Utica, he was the son of Rocco and Norma (Bice) Lauria. After graduating with the Edmeston Central School Class of 1954, Rocco served for three years with the New York Army National Guard.

On April 14, 1956, Rocco married the former Louise Bunn in a ceremony at the parsonage of the Mount Vision Methodist Church.

Throughout his life, Rocco always enjoyed working at anything to do with the land. In later years, he especially enjoyed vegetable gardening and selling his produce at a roadside stand near his home. His gregarious nature led him to be able to strike up a conversation with just about anyone he met.

Rocco also had a competitive side to his personality, which was quite evident when he played golf, a sport he truly loved. He also enjoyed deer hunting.

Rocco was a member of the Hinman Hollow Grange, and was a faithful member of the Hartwick United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed leading the hymn singing for services.

Rocco is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise B. Lauria of Hartwick; two daughters, Melody Ainsworth and husband, Chris of Rochester, Minnesota, and Teresa Hickling and husband, Brian of Edmeston; three sons, Brian Lauria of Hartwick, Jeffrey Lauria and wife, Dana of Erieville, and Kevin Lauria of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; nine grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Doris Gould and husband, Bud of New Berlin, and Dolores Maxson and husband, Bob of West Edmeston, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Rocco and Norma Lauria, Rocco was preceded in death by two great grandchildren, Mea Grace Stoecklin who died September 24, 2019, and Kyle Joseph Seamon who died March 26, 2020, and a sister, Philemena (Phyllis) Janet Tufts who died Nov. 3, 2012.

While there will be no services at this time, please remember the times you spent with Rocco, smile, and know that he is at peace.

For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Rocco, his family respectfully requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Hartwick United Methodist Church, PO Box 44, Hartwick, NY 13348.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.