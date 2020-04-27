SEE SIGNS? EMAIL THEM TO INFO@ALLOTSEGO.COM

Humor, The Best Antidote

Oneonta’s Julie Carney sent along photos of two signs inspired by the coronavirus threat. Above, the Country Dooryard sign between Portlandville and Milford references the classic line from “The Lone Ranger” asking, “Who is that masked man?” and answers with the contemporary social-distancing reminder; “It’s you.” Inset, right: Pastor Steve Fournier of the Milford Center Community Bible Church added a bit of needed humor to his sign: “You don’t need Zoom … to meet with Jesus.” If you see signs of these times, email them to info@allotsego.com and we’ll post them here.