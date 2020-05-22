Rotary Donates 1,000 Masks For Use Locally

Otsego Chamber Handling Distribution

ONEONTA – The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is the point of contact for businesses and not-for-profits seeking to obtain some of the 1,000 masks made available locally through Binghamton-based Rotary International District 7170, which includes local clubs.

Orders are first-come, first-serve, said chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, who asked interested parties to contact here at baheegan@otsegocc.com or calling (607) 434-3130.

“I will need the following information: Name, Business Name, Address, Phone number, E-mail address and how many masks you would like,” said Heegan. “I will then arrange to have them delivered to your business. Thank you!”

There are eight Rotary Clubs in Otsego County: Coopertown, Edmeston, Milford, Morris, Oneonta, Richfield Springs, Schenevus-Worcester and Unadilla.

The Binghamton Rotary Charities Fund successfully secured $11,000 in combined grant funding and is buying and distributing a total of 11,000 masks for Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, Tompkins, Otsego and Cortland counties.

Masks will be allocated to essential, front-line small businesses (ideally 50 employees or less) and not-for-profits with a demonstrated need of three-ply masks for their employees to safely conduct operations. A maximum of 50 masks will be supplied per request.