THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
March 26, 2026
Front Page
Hartwick Town Passes Solar Moratorium
Coop Teachers Union Calls Out District
Olski Winner of First Hugh MacDougall Essay Contest
Inside
Mayor Tillapaugh, Trustees Reelected
Brooks’ Brings Back Table Service Ahead of 75th Anniversary
O2K Offering New $1,000 Scholarship
Undefeated Coop Boys Basketball Wins State Championship
FAM Opening for the Season Next Week
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Congratulations to Our Class C State Champions!
Columns
The Partial Observer: The Challenge of Compostables
News from the Noteworthy: Helios Celebrates Community Compassion
Bound Volumes
Hometown History: March 26, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Herbert John Marx
In Memoriam: John Francis ‘Jack’ Smith
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
On Stage: It Isn’t Just Who’s in the Spotlight, It’s Who’s Aiming It, Too