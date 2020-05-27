Reprinted From This Week’s
Edition Of Hometown Oneonta
Imagine Dining Out
In Middle Of Street
City Hall Seeks To Help Restaurants
By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
ONEONTA – The hottest restaurant in Oneonta could soon Be … Main Street?
“One thing our ‘Survive and Thrive’ task force is exploring is shutting down streets to traffic for special dining events,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “We don’t have a plan yet, but we’re looking into what streets we could close when and how that would affect traffic downtown.”