Imagine Dining Out In Middle Of Street

Reprinted From This Week’s

Edition Of Hometown Oneonta

City Hall Seeks To Help Restaurants

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – The hottest restaurant in Oneonta could soon Be … Main Street?

“One thing our ‘Survive and Thrive’ task force is exploring is shutting down streets to traffic for special dining events,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “We don’t have a plan yet, but we’re looking into what streets we could close when and how that would affect traffic downtown.”