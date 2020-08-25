Bliss To Gyms: Get Inspected So You Can Reopen

County To Help Businesses

Meet Cuomo’s Requirements

COOPERSTOWN – Reach out and be inspected, so you can reopen, county Board Chair David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield today advised operators of gyms and fitness centers.

“Normally we don’t issue permits to these establishments, so the Health Department may not be aware of every facility looking to reopen,” said Bliss. “We need them to contact us so we can work with them and get them open as soon as possible and make sure they are in compliance and help any way that we can.”

The businesses should e-mail business name, specific business type, location and owner’s name (and contact person) to the county Health Department at bondh@otsegocounty.com (and meet other requirements detailed below.)

Governor Cuomo allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen as of yesterday – Monday, Aug. 24 – as long as they meet the criteria mandated by the state, which includes a detailed safety plan and a county Health Department inspection.

The county’s Health Department and Codes Department are putting together a database of all gyms and fitness centers in the county, including those in hotels and schools, looking to ensure their safety plans are in place and inspect the premises.

Prior to reopening, gym and fitness business owners must:

Review the summary of New York State guidelines for gyms and fitness centers at: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Gyms_and_Fitness_Centers_Summary_Guidelines.pdf.

Read and affirm the detailed New York guidelines at: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/Gyms_and_Fitness_Centers_Detailed_Guidelines.pdf

Have a business plan in place. A template provided by New York State is available here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/atoms/files/NYS_BusinessReopeningSafetyPlanTemplate.pdf

Once all of those steps are completed, the County Health Department and /or Codes Department will perform an inspection as soon as possible.

David Bliss

Otsego County Board Chair

District 7 Representative

607-547-4202 (Office)