Active COVID Cases Drop From 166 to 45

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick Cases Inch Up

COOPERSTOWN – New cases are still surfacing, but the county Department of Health today reported 45 active cases in Otsego County, down from 166 on Friday, further suggesting a COVID-19 retreat.

Nor are there any hospitalizations, as has been the case for a few weeks.

DOH confirmed cases of COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta rose from 671 to 683 since its last report on Friday, 11 cases over three days.

The county’s Hartwick College tally rose from 11 to 15; Hartwick had reported a 12th case yesterday.

Overall, 841 cases, including the college, have been reported in the county since the pandemic threat began in mid-March, up from 831 on Friday.