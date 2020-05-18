19 Days Since Any New Cases

COOPERSTOWN – The county Department of Health has had no new cases reported in the past 19 days. “This remains very good news,” said Director of Public Health Heidi Bond in an announcement a few minutes ago.

With the county in Phase One of Governor Cuomo’s un- PAUSE, construction, manufacturing and stores (curbside side pickup only) are opening.

“As more people begin to return to work and allowable activities,” Bond said, “it is important to comply with the precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing. These precautions are for the safety of workers and patrons.”

Here are the current COVID numbers:

• 62 total confirmed cases

• 1 hospitalized

• 57 recovered from illness

• 4 deaths

• 4 people on quarantine/isolation

• 279 people released from quarantine/isolation

• 2,148 negative tests reported