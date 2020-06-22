1st Hartwick College Students Returning To Campus Aug. 22

STATE ISSUES GUIDELINES

‘Social Compact’ Will Require

Healthy Community Practices

In a Sunday video, Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich announced students will begin a phased-in return to campus Saturday, Aug. 22, with classes reopening Monday, Aug. 31. The state issued guidelines for college reopening on Saturday afternoon, she said, and plans are for Hartwick to release its full reopening plan in the next week, to be discussed in detail by the college president in next Sunday’s video. Part of the opening, she said yesterday, will involve every student signing “Our Social Compact: A Healthy Hartwick College.” She continued, “this compact will help each one of us to understand and hold one another accountable for our commitment to being an educational community. If we individually make this commitment, we will be able to return to our shared work – together. I know we can do this. I have confidence in you.”