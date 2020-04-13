2 More Cases Reported; Positive Trends Continue

COOPERSTOWN – While coronavirus cases continue to inch up, today’s report from county Public Health Director Heidi Bond continue to show positive trends.

As of 1 p.m. today, she reported 45 cases, up three from Friday. Easter Sunday there were no new Otsego County cases, the state reported.

Of the 45 cases, five are hospitalized, down from six on Friday; 19 have recovered, three more than Friday; 49 people are on mandatory quarantine, down from 71 on Friday and 94 last Wednesday; three people are in precautionary quarantine, down from seven on Friday.

Deaths remain at 2.

People continue to be released from quarantine, 102 in all, up from 77.