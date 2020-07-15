2 Passengers Killed, Driver Injured In Pittsfield Crash

PITTSFIELD – Two passengers were dead and the driver hospitalized after a crash on County Route 13 in the Town of Pittsfield early this morning, according to a release from State Police Troop C.

At 12:17 a.m., troopers responded to a 911 report of a vehicle that went off the roadway near the 1100 block of County Route 13 in the town of Pittsfield.

When they arrived, troopers found that the two passengers had died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Bassett Hospital for an evaluation.