23-Year Superintendent Presides At Final Graduation

A solemn and longest-serving superintendent of schools, Romona Wenck, the top administrator at Laurens Central School for 23 years, announces awards and scholarships at this evening’s graduation. She shared the duty with Bill Dorritie, left, the high school principal and her successor in the top job. Inset left, graduate Elvia Allen prepares to lead the processional of 21 seniors into the open-air commencement in front of the school. Main Street had been closed off, to allow social distancing so all members of the community could attend. Valedictorian was Jordan Weir, and salutatorian, Jazmin LaPilusa. Class President Zachary Shaul welcomed family and friends. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTEGO.com)