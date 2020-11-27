27 COVID Cases Reported Over Thanksgiving Holiday

COOPERSTOWN – With 11 cases reported on Thanksgiving and 16 reported today, COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in the county, according to Heidi Bond, Otsego County Public Health director.

The county has seen cases triple in the last week, including XX cases stemming from the an outbreak at the Copper Fox tavern. The Red Jug Pub and the Beer Barrel Inn have also seen cases, and customers at both bars were asked to quarantine after the possible exposure.

Two of the reported cases were students at Hartwick College, with no additional cases at SUNY Oneonta.

In all, there are 131 active cases, with five people hospitalized, down from six hospitalizations earlier in the week, but still the highest numbers of community cases – not counting the more than 700 cases at SUNY – than at any point in the pandemic.