3 Coronavirus Cases Surface Over Weekend

COOPERSTOWN – The county Health Department today reports confirming three cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

County Public Health Director Heidi Bond reminds people to practice social distancing and, if sick, stay home! Wear a mask when you are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

As of today there are:

• 73 total confirmed cases

• No hospitalizations

• 62 recovered from illness

• Five deaths

• 22 people on quarantine/isolation

• 310 people released from quarantine/isolation

• 4,135 tests reported

Governor Cuomo has increased the number allowed in a social gathering to 25.

Visit www.forward.ny.gov for detailed information on reopening.