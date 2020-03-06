3 Otsego Countians Agree To Quarantines After Travel Abroad

Cuomo Mentions Them Today In Briefing

On Progress Of Coronavirus In New York

COOPERSTOWN – Three Otsego County residents are confined to “cautionary quarantine settings” after visiting one of five countries “where people are ill,” according to Heidi Bond, county Health Department director.

She said Governor Cuomo mentioned the three local cases today in his daily press briefing on the extent of coronavirus in New York State.

“Cautionary quarantine” means they have agreed to remain home, but have not been ordered to do so, she said.

The individuals were asked to do the voluntary quarantine, not because the disease is manifest, but because they recently returned from what are designated Level 1 and Level 2 “Travel Health Notice” countries. The CDC home page lists only Hong Kong as a Level 1 country, and only Japan as Level 2.