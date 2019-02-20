Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › $3M Would Reopen Theatre, But With Foothills Involved $3M Would Reopen Theatre, But With Foothills Involved 02/20/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News $3M Would Reopen Theatre, But With Foothills Involved Patrice Macaluso, Friends of the Oneonta Theater (FOTOT) president, said she believes the conversation started by Webb Associates’ strategic plan for the for-now closed cinema constitutes “progress.” Her remarks came after Duncan Webb, at podium, reported it would take $3 million in repairs and renovations to reopen the theater, and $300,000 annually would need to be generated in revenues. For the Oneonta to fully flower would take $10 million, his study concluded. Webb said SUNY Oneonta is not interested in collaborating at this time, and FOTOT should seek a collaboration with Foothills Performing Arts Center. He added, “Oneonta Theater really shouldn’t proceed independently.” (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FULL STORY IN HOMETOWN ONEONTA, ON NEWSSTANDS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: THE FOOTHILLS DEBATES Consultant: Save Oneonta Theatre, Let Foothills Help ornament at foothills