By: Jim Kevlin  02/20/2019  12:13 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News$3M Would Reopen Theatre, But With Foothills Involved

$3M Would Reopen Theatre, But With Foothills Involved

 02/20/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

$3M Would Reopen Theatre,

But With Foothills Involved

Patrice Macaluso, Friends of the Oneonta Theater (FOTOT) president, said she believes the conversation started by Webb Associates’ strategic plan for the for-now closed cinema constitutes “progress.” Her remarks came after Duncan Webb, at podium, reported it would take $3 million in repairs and renovations to reopen the theater, and $300,000 annually would need to be generated in revenues. For the Oneonta to fully flower would take $10 million, his study concluded. Webb said SUNY Oneonta is not interested in collaborating at this time, and FOTOT should seek a collaboration with Foothills Performing Arts Center. He added, “Oneonta Theater really shouldn’t proceed independently.”  (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com)
FULL STORY IN HOMETOWN ONEONTA,
ON NEWSSTANDS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.